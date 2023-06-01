Hooker lands drunk client in trouble

News / National

by Staff reporter

An unknown lady of the night who hooked up with a drunk in a bar got the man in trouble after he was allegedly assaulted by a gang of people who invaded the room she took him to with one of them claiming to be her husband, the man told a court yesterday.The State, on the other hand, charges Panashe Guni (28) with sneaking into the bedroom where a man was sleeping and stealing a Samsung Galaxy phone and US$675 in a wallet.The magistrate wants a full investigation by next week.The prostitute story was given by Guni when appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful entry after he was asked what had transpired.Guni had failed to respond to Mr Mangosi's question on how he was pleading to the charges and if he needed a lawyer as he was sobbing uncontrollably.Guni who was also limping and had visible head injuries told the court that he was in pain and was not a thief but merely a victim of "catching" a prostitute in a bar."I am not a thief your worship and nothing was recovered on me as alleged. The issue is l hooked up with a prostitute in a bar who took me to her house where a gang of men got into the room and pounced on me with one of them saying I had taken his wife," he said.The gang took all his money and started assaulting him calling him a thief.The State was ordered to investigate the matter thoroughly as he was remanded in custody to Monday next week.Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Sunday at Groombridge Avenue in Mt Pleasant , Guni entered the bedroom of the complainant (who is not known) and stole a Samsung Galaxy note 9 and US$675 cash which was in a wallet.When the complainant saw Guni stealing he shouted for help and Guni ran away but was chased after and he got arrested by a Fawcett security guard.Only the phone was recovered from Guni and he was taken to the nearest police station.