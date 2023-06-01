Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers get away with US$78 000 from travel company

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago
Police have launched a manhunt for two armed robbers who on Saturday raided a city travel agency company before stealing a bag containing US$78 000 cash.

The robbers who were armed with knives attacked two victims as they were preparing to go and deposit the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery, which occurred on June 3, 2023 at Satguru Travels in which two unknown suspects who were armed with knives and pepper spray attacked two victims who were preparing to go and deposit some money to the bank before stealing a bag containing US$78 000 and three cellphones.

"Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," he said.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase with armed robbers targeting service stations, money transfer agents and businesspeople keeping large amounts of cash.

Two men who operate a gas company in Ruwa recently lost a pistol and over US$33 200 to five armed robbers who intercepted a vehicle they were travelling in.

The armed robbers who are still on the run were traveling in a Honda Fit when they intercepted a Toyota Wish that the complainants were travelling in.

They then disarmed the complainants of their Tokarev Pistol before stealing the money.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along an unnamed dust road at Damafalls Industrial area, Ruwa on May 31, 2023. Five suspects travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle intercepted a Toyota Wish vehicle with two complainants who operate a gas company.

"The suspects disarmed the complainants of a Tokarev pistol before stealing a cellphone and U$33 214 being cash for a day's sales. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Two sport betting shops and a hardware store also lost over US$14 000 and R38 000 cash to armed robbers in separate incidents in Bulawayo.

In one of the incidents, six armed robbers attacked three security guards at two sport betting shops in Entumbane before stealing US$4 500 and R25 000 cash.

In the other incident, unknown robbers broke into a hardware shop and stole R13 151 and US$9 631.

"Police in Bulawayo are still investigating a case of robbery which occurred on May 28, 2023 at two sport bet shops, Entumbane. Six unknown suspects armed with bolt cutters, a six-pound hammer pounced at the shops and attacked three security guards before stealing US$4 500 and R 25 000 cash which was in Chubb cash safes," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft in which the complainant aged 38 discovered that unknown suspects had broken into his hardware shop at Spar Complex, Fife Street before stealing R 13 151 and US$9 631.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days