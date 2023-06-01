Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Establish animal husbandry centre in Bulawayo'

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
LIVESTOCK farmers from the Matebeleland region are facing challenges in accessing technical support to boost their production as there is no veterinary training-focused institution, which negatively affects the competitiveness of the leather value chain, according to the National Competitiveness Commission report.

The nearest school, which specialises in animal husbandry is the University of Zimbabwe and Mazoe Veterinary College, while institutions in Esigodini do both crop and animal husbandry with minimal impact on the region.

There is a need to establish a veterinary institute specifically in Bulawayo or surrounding areas that focuses on animal husbandry, reads the latest leather sector value chain competitiveness report for 2023 issued by the National Competitiveness Commission says.

This has to be buttressed by increased stakeholder collaboration along the leather value chain so as to unlock the sector's vast potential to boost domestic production volumes and exports, it added.

"The institution will impact knowledge on good animal husbandry practices, which are critical for production of high-quality hides and skins, thereby enhancing competi-tiveness of the sector," says the commission.

"Further-more, Matabe-leland region requires a research centre that will assist in the diagnoses of diseases and reduce the time lag taken as samples are taken to Harare.

"In addition, expedite the full operationalisation of the Leather Institute of Zimbabwe. The institute should provide technical and vocational training on livestock production for farmers and processing activities to SMEs."

Rejuvenating the leather sector is one of the key strategies for widening employment opportunities and substituting imports as espoused under the Government's National Development Strategy (NDS).

Already, the leather industry is targeting to surpass 17 million pairs of leather footwear per annum but is being hamstrung by a myriad of factors that need urgent attention.

Although Zimbabwe is fairly ranked in terms of livestock production within the region, the commission has said the competitiveness of the sub-sector is being hampered by a myriad of challenges, which require more collaboration among stakeholders.

Among these are concerns over high livestock mortality rates, lack of adequate technical support, poor slaughter facilities at abattoirs, funding constraints, and security.

For instance, on livestock mortality rates, the report says. It noted that tick-borne diseases were the major cause of mortalities, contributing 55 percent of overall mortality from the sampled households.

"There is one research centre situated in Matopos, where all animal samples are taken before they are dispatched to Harare. It takes an average of two weeks to get results and diagnosis from the veterinary," reads the report.

"There are many times where farmers have lost their livestock due to such delays. Notwithstanding the fact that Zimbabwe has the lowest livestock mortality rate, there is scope for further reduction, thereby improving competitiveness," it said.

"Furthermore, the country is failing to leverage on this and be competitive in the leather industry compared to the comparator countries."

The report highlighted that poor slaughter facilities have a bearing on the competitiveness of the value chain.

"Abattoirs specialise in the slaughtering of sheep, cattle, and goats, and about 85-95 percent of the livestock is from communal farmers, with the remainder from commercial farmers.

"Since the bulk of hides are from communal farmers, where livestock is used for draught power and also branded using hot and cold iron, this affects hide quality, and ultimately competitiveness of the leather sector," it said.

"Consequently, about 90 percent of the hides slaughtered are of poor quality due to poor farming methods. Prior to 2 000, commercial farmers and communal farmers contributed 50/50 and the national herd had much bigger animals producing Grade A hides and approximately 550 000 animals were slaughtered in abattoirs."

According to the report, the owners of abattoirs who accept livestock from individuals for slaughtering, charge slaughter fees and some give part of the fifth quarter (such as offals and head) to the farmer except hides and gallstones. The abattoirs, however, believe that the farmer is paid for the hide even though it is not clearly laid out on paper.

As part of the recommendations, the has commission noted that value addition in the leather chain promotes linkages and synergies, which is crucial for diversification of exports, thereby enhancing competitiveness.

"In this regard, hides should be exported at wet stage or setting a local quota that must be satisfied before exporting," it says.

"Currently, good quality hides are being exported thereby depriving the local market and negatively affecting the competitiveness of locally made finished leather products in regional and international markets."

Another key recommendation is the need to develop the necessary support for livestock production and expand to more lucrative technology, capital-intensive, and high-value-adding value-adding stages of the leather value chain.

"It is, therefore, pertinent to focus on infrastructure, research and development, and technology to be competitive. This also calls for the need to implement policy reforms and improve the business operating environment in line with National Development Strategy 1."

The leather sector occupies an important place in the Zimbabwean economy in view of its potential for higher employment, growth, and value-added exports.

Vision 2030 calls for the transformation of the country to attain middle-income status by the year 2030 and the leather sector is among the key sectors earmarked for transformation.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 419 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1987 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 783 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days