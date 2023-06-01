Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa tells his followers to start their engines

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
THE Midlands Zanu-PF Convention Centre stood tall and majestic as President Mnangagwa arrived with an unmistakable spring in his step yesterday. Accompanied by the radiant First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, the President greeted party cadres with a warm smile, exchanging pleasantries with notable figures such as Kembo Mohadi, the Zanu-PF second secretary, and Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Zanu-PF national chair.

It was a grand occasion as the President graced the official opening session of an orientation and induction workshop for Zanu-PF aspiring candidates, paving the way for the upcoming harmonised elections in August.

The Zanu-PF Midlands Province, known for its remarkable Convention Centre, served as the perfect backdrop for this momentous gathering. With circular structures reminiscent of the iconic Great Zimbabwe Monument, the Convention Centre pays homage to the nation's rich history. The genius behind this marvel is none other than President Mnangagwa, who spearheaded its construction in preparation for the 2012 Zanu-PF Conference. A feat achieved in a mere three months at a cost of US$2 million, the Convention Centre has become the pride of Midlands Province.

Beyond its significance as a political hub, the Convention Centre offers more than meets the eye. The sprawling complex boasts a state-of-the-art 5 000-seat facility that lends itself to diverse events such as wedding receptions, seminars, exhibitions, and entertainment shows. Visitors are captivated by the replicas of the renowned Madzimbabwe's Conical Tower, a testament to the architectural prowess of late national hero, Dr Joel Biggie Matiza. Stepping into this remarkable venue, one might even mistake it for an auto expo, given the fleet of top-of-the-range vehicles adorning the parking lot.

An auto expo, an event where automotive enthusiasts and experts showcase the best products, technologies, concepts, and trends, seems to have merged with the Zanu-PF gathering. The parking lot revealed an impressive fleet of 210 off-terrain vehicles, procured to aid candidates in their campaign efforts leading up to the elections.

Among the branded vehicles, featuring the party's iconic green, black, and yellow colours, were the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, and Ford Ranger, all proudly displaying the face of the First Secretary, President Mnangagwa.

Adorned with inscriptions such as #2023 EDpfee and #Youth league for ED, these vehicles symbolise the party's commitment to empowering candidates and securing victory. Each vehicle holds its own unique appeal. The Ford Ranger, with its bold and boxy design revolution, commands attention with its domineering front grille, Ford's signature matrix LED housing "C-clamp" headlamps, and is renowned for its ruggedness, performance, and towing capacity.

On the other hand, the Toyota Hilux is known for fuel efficiency its robustness, reliability, and off-road capabilities.

While, the Nissan Navara is a popular pickup truck known for its strong performance and versatility.

Using these vehicles in a political campaign demonstrates the ruling party's commitment to providing reliable and efficient resources to its candidates. The choice of robust and capable vehicles like the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, and Ford Ranger showcases the party's emphasis on effective logistics, mobilisation, and support for its candidates during the elections.

These vehicles not only showcase the ruling party's financial strength, but also symbolise its unwavering determination to retain power.

As President Mnangagwa, accompanied by Amai, exuberantly made his way into the Convention Centre, the atmosphere was charged with excitement. whistles, singing, and ululations filled the air, emanating from the ecstatic cadres who had gathered to listen to their beloved leader. The President's beatific smile and waving gestures spoke volumes about his genuine connection with the people.

President Mnangagwa's effervescent mood was contagious, and it set the tone for an inspiring and invigorating event. Before taking his seat, the President delighted the aspiring MPs and guests with his signature Kutonga Kwaro song and dance, a vibrant display of energy and enthusiasm. With bird-like movements of his hands, he embodied the spirit of progress and determination.

Some of the vehicles that aspiring Zanu-PF candidates received for the harmonised elections campaign. The candidates are attending a five-day orientation and induction workshop in Gweru. — Pictures by Eliah Saushoma

Once the five-day workshop was officially opened by President Mnangagwa, the aspiring candidates were infused with a sense of confidence and optimism. Speaking on behalf of Bulawayo Central Constituency, Tendai Charuka expressed their readiness for the upcoming election. He emphasised the valuable lessons learned from the President, focusing on the importance of peace, unity, and development. The candidates pledged to work tirelessly in their respective constituencies, building a strong foundation for the party's success.

"We learned a lot about how we are going to work so that the party wins Bulawayo Central. The President also emphasised peace, unity and development and that is what we are doing as we built our constituency," he said.

Madron Matiza from Gokwe-Sesame Constituency said he is looking forward to retaining the constituency to the ruling party.

"We are going to show the people that we are embracing the same spirit that our forefathers had, the same spirit that saw thousands of our people taking up arms to free our country. We are working in Gokwe-Sesame so that such gains are not reversed by losing the seat to the opposition," he said.

Molly Mpofu said aspiring candidates had been taught by President Mnangagwa to put the party first.

"We were taught that no one is above the party and we should all work for the party so that we win the forthcoming elections. Time for personal fights is over," she said.

Brown Ndlovu of Vungu Constituency said taking from President Mnangagwa's opening remarks, he will push for more people-centred projects for the socio-economic development of the constituency.

"Where there is a need for clean water with the support of the party and President we have managed to identify eight borehole sites to provide water for domestic use, dip tanks and gardening. The provision of water will even help to come up with income generating projects such as goat keeping and poultry," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 419 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1987 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 783 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days