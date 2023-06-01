Man axed to death for hurling insults

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Masvingo have launched a manhunt for 47-year-old Hamutyinei Harare who struck Phillips Mushanyuri with an axe and died on the spot.The incident occurred at Zvenhidza Village, Gutu on June 3 2023 after Mushanyuri had insulted the suspect.Police confirmed the incident on their official tweeter handle, "Police in Masvingo are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Hamutyinei Harare (47) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 03/06/23 at Zvenhidza Village, Gutu."The suspect struck Phillips Mushanyuri (49) on the head with an axe after the victim had allegedly insulted him. The victim died on the spot. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," read the tweet.