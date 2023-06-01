Bulawayo records first Cholera case

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO has recorded its first cholera case after a pupil from Mzilikazi High School was confirmed to have contracted the waterborne disease.Zimbabwe recorded its first cholera case in February and the country has surpassed 2 000 cases, including more than 15 laboratory-confirmed deaths and 33 cholera-suspected deaths.Bulawayo Health Service Director Dr Edwin Ndlovu confirmed the reported case.He said the pupil was admitted to Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital and was in stable condition.Dr Sibanda said contact tracing of the pupil's contacts has started.https://youtu.be/-QOVzW4I0Ng