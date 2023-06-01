Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO woman is on the run after she allegedly fatally assaulted her six year-old step daughter while her 47 year-old husband has been arrested for attempting to conceal death.Priscilla Muchape (33) of Northend suburb is on the run following the death of the girl after she and her husband David Zhou gave false information to nurses at United Bulawayo Hospitals.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday saying a post-mortem report revealed that the girl succumbed to physical abuse."Police arrested David Zhou a male adult aged 47 of Northend Bulawayo who was trying to conceal the death of his six-year-old. The deceased and his elder sister an eight-year-old girl were staying with their father and stepmother," said Insp Ncube."On May 26, 2023, the victim and her elder sister were awakened by their stepmother Priscilla Muchape during the night to go to the toilet but the deceased refused."Insp Ncube said the deceased's refusal to go to the toilet angered Muchape and she started assaulting the victim and kicked her on the stomach before pushing her against the wall.The girl screamed before she collapsed.Insp Ncube said the couple tried to render first aid but to no avail."They then hired a car and ferried the deceased to United Bulawayo Hospitals. Upon arrival at the hospital, Zhou told nurses that his daughter was an epileptic patient who suffered from severe fits. He lied that the girl collapsed and hit her head against the wall," he said.Postmortem results indicated that the girl suffered brain injury."The deceased's body had multiple injuries, a fresh cut on the left ear, legs, feet and a swollen head. Investigations revealed that the girl was not epileptic. She sustained injuries following an assault by her abusive stepmother," said Insp Ncube."We managed to arrest Zhou while Muchape is still at large. We appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to come forward."Insp Ncube warned members of the public against concealing crimes.