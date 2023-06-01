Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested three people, who reportedly, robbed a man of US$40 after being stabbed and beaten with logs at a business centre in Figtree, Matebeleland South province.The incident happened at Hannavale Business Centre on June 3.The suspects were identified as Collen Mvundla (30), Learnmore Ndlovu (20), and Wilfred Nyathi (18).According to the report, the complainant was attacked with an okapi knife and logs before the suspects stole US$40 from him.Police confirmed their arrest on their official Twitter handle: "Police in Figtree, Matebeleland South have arrested Collen Mvundla (30) Learnmore Ndlovu (20) and Wilfred Nyathi (18) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 03/06/23 at Hannavale Business Centre in which the complainant was attacked with an okapi knife and logs before US$40 was stolen. The arrest led to the recovery of an okapi knife,'' read the tweet.