Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has announced a 10-hour night road closure of Luveve Road from Waverley Street to Ngcebetsha Road/Nguboyenja Road commencing on Wednesday June 7, at 8.30PM and ending on Thursday June 8 at 6PM.

Town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the closure is meant to facilitate the excavation, bedding, pipe laying, and backfilling of the sub-soil drainage system and pavement reinstatement.

"The motoring public is advised that when approaching Luveve Road within the closure area to travel east or west, the traffic management team will assist them in turning around and

using the diversion routes. If that is not possible, or if you need to access another junction or property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide you safely through the closure," said Mr Dube.

He said Council has made every effort to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses and residents is kept to a minimum.

"However, the road closure will inevitably cause some disruption, and for this, the City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise in advance. The motoring and the general public is further advised to exercise extreme caution when approaching the Works location, observe all warning signs and follow the diversion route signs," said Mr Dube.

Source - The Chroncile

