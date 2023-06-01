News / National
Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop
9 hrs ago | Views
Cases of murder seem to be on the rise, as two men in Gweru beat up, stabbed and stoned another during an argument at a tuck shop.
According to the Police Twitter page, details in Gweru have arrested Mpilwenzima Ndlovu (26), Mehluli Ndlovu (36) and Zamani Ndlovu (40) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 04/06/23 at a tuck shop at Ruby 26.
"The suspects took turns to attack the victim, Proud Ndlovu (31) with fists, a homemade knife and a concrete brick after an argument.
"The victim was found dead behind the tuck shop. Mpilwenzima Ndlovu had reprimanded the victim for calling him, "his brother in law", since he had a child with the victim's sister," posted the Police.
Source - the chronicle