'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

by Staff reporter

Four Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) activists, currently detained for allegedly spraying graffiti on government buildings, had their bail application turned down Tuesday by Harare magistrate, Learnmore Mapiye.The group comprises Emmanuel Sitima, 24, Comfort Mpofu, 22, Tawanda Watadza, 24 and Lionel Wadamombe.The University of Zimbabwe students stand accused of defacing several government buildings within the Harare CBD through spray painting their walls with messages demanding the release of jailed opposition lawmaker, Job Sikhala.Sikhala will on 14 June this year cloak a full year under pre-trial detention for alleged violence incitement.The students were arrested on 16 May and charged with 7 counts of malicious damage to property for defacing 7 city buildings with graffiti.They are alternatively being charged with counts of criminal nuisance.Allegations are that on May 14, 2023, the four, together with others who are still at large, went around protesting for the release of Sikhala.Prosecutors allege they drew graffiti on the High Court of Zimbabwe building walls, Parliament building, the Methodist Trinity Church building and the Constitutional Court building.They allegedly did the same at the Harare Civil Court, Runhare House building and at Karigamombe building.In her ruling, the magistrate declared that evidence against the four was overwhelming."The state case is strong; if they are released on bail they will team up with some others who are outside to commit further offences."Those who are not yet apprehended pose a threat to the investigations."The buildings which were painted, including the Parliament of Zimbabwe are serious buildings."Violations of state institutions must be protected and releasing the four students is risky," she said.They will be back in court on June 21 for their routine remand.