Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has announced a range of measures to stabilise the exchange rate which include using a market-determined rate to trade foreign currency.

The RBZ will from this Wednesday use an exchange rate determined by the market to sell foreign currency to banks who will in turn trade it to their customers at equally market-determined rates in a bid to contain the steep foreign currency volatilities witnessed in recent weeks.

A Monetary Policy Committee meeting held in Harare this Tuesday cited the reduction in foreign currency inflows in the country as responsible for unsettling the foreign currency market, hence the need to liberalise the trade to achieve a market-reflective exchange rate.

Furthermore, the interbank maximum trading limits will be reviewed upwards from US$100 000  to US$500 000 to increase access to foreign currency to bank customers.

The bank has also with immediate effect scrapped the 90-day liquidation requirement of export proceeds to ensure the interbank forex market is self-financing.

Other measures put in place to manage demand-side factors include the upward review of the bank policy rate from 140 percent to 150 percent per annum.

The liberation of the forex market is a major paradigm shift by the RBZ to stabilise exchange rates and fine-tune operations to market forces.

Source - zbc

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 823 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 454 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3442 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1990 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 951 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

22 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

22 hrs ago | 173 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

22 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days