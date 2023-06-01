Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 60-year-old father teamed up with one of his sons to assault another son over an electricity dispute.Gift Mutaramutsa (60) and Innocent Musengi (32) were dragged to court by Tapiwa Musenga (29) whom they took turns to assault.The duo appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charge with physical abuse as defined in section 3(1) (a) of the Domestic violence Act.Prosecutors alleged on December 4 last year at Gunguwe business center Chiweshe the suspects had a misunderstanding with the complainant who wanted to transfer ZESA cables from.his mother's to his shop.The duo became violent and assaulted the complainant with open hands.The complainant manged to flee to the police station and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the suspects.The matter continues on June 21.