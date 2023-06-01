Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

by Simbarashe Sithole
7 hrs ago | Views
A 60-year-old father teamed up with one of his sons to assault another son over an electricity dispute.

Gift Mutaramutsa (60) and Innocent Musengi (32) were dragged to court by Tapiwa Musenga (29) whom they took turns to assault.

The duo appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charge with physical abuse as defined in section 3(1) (a) of the Domestic violence Act.

Prosecutors alleged on December 4 last year at Gunguwe business center Chiweshe the suspects had a misunderstanding with the complainant who wanted to transfer ZESA cables from.his mother's to his shop.

The duo became violent and assaulted the complainant with open hands.

The complainant manged to flee to the police station and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The matter continues on June 21.

Source - Israel Dube

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 527 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1988 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 950 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 783 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days