Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere to split the votes

by Leonard Koni
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean harmonised elections are around the corner. The date to hold the election has been announced and every serious political party is now gearing for this do or die election where a battle and contestation of ideas is now at full throttle.

Interestingly the story of the entrance of Zanu PF's prodigal son Mr Saviour Kasukuwere into the political ring to wrestle power from Emmerson Mnangagwa seems to be gathering momentum.

Kasukuwere nicknamed Tyson by his staunch followers in the political circles, used to command a higher post in the former Mugabe's regime dubbed the first republic. He was actually leading a Zanu PF group of young turks which was preparing to take over from Mugabe. The group which called itself The G40 is still kicking and  alive causing sleepless nights to Team Lacoste.

At this juncture the electorate is now caught in between two horns of a dilemma and with some not trusting Kasukuwere because of his Zanu PF's umbilical cord which he is carrying. Saviour could have repented but still no one trust his political moves and this is likely to dampen the spirit of would be voters who want to see change in the country.

He could be wholly owned Zanu PF subsidiary and Zimbabweans will be much careful whether to take him seriously. Some sections of voters are likely to reject him hook, line and sinker.

August 23 election must usher in a leader who should take charge of the country and take it to another level. As a presidential aspirant will Saviour Kasukuwere be representing the generality of the population that has no political home especially the disgruntled Zanu PF G40 members who felt outdone by Team Lacoste and those that have but are not happy for one reason or the other?

It is however his democratic right to contest but looks like the room or space for him to campaign freely will be jeorpadised a little bit by ruthless Mnangagwa. He is lilkely to use security apparatus to twart his campaigning trail because he feels Kasukuwere poses a threat to his political career.

Constitutionally as a citizen of Zimbabwe  he must be allowed to campaign like every political leader in the country.

I think he must come in and split the Zanu PF votes and this will definitely give Nelson Chamisa of Citizens Coalition for Change an edge ro win resoundingly. Alternatively Nelson Chamisa must not go to sleep but must pile up more pressure in all Zanu PF's strongholds.

The timing of Saviour Kasukuwere in the ring is well timed. If he is serious, he is likely to grab some of those rural areas like Mt Darwin, Guruve and Nyamapanda.

For a starter I think Kasukuwere should endorse Nelson Chamisa and then work together thereafter to represent  the voiceless masses, the downtrodden, the disenfranchised citizens of Zimbabweans.

This is a generational consensus. Zimbabwe needs young people to take charge of their destiny. Its not too late to bury our political differences.

I really go for his hat in the ring despite his political history and the way he harrased most Zimbabweans during Mugabe's era. It works well to split votes and decimate known political foes

Zimbabwe needs a new political trajectory in order to move forward. Governments run through a coup have never been succesful as they are full of fissures of misgovernance.

In a World Bank regional statistics it shows that when President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power through a coup, poverty levels were at 29 % and as of July 2022, it was at 49%.

This is so embarrassing for a country that used to command a very good economic growth.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter- @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 527 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 954 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3437 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1988 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 950 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 783 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days