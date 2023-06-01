Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

by TT Murisa
7 hrs ago | Views
Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam, Chinehasha Village in Chiweshe, Mash. Central. Shown in the pictures is Mr Gopo displaying his exotic catch, a 'Hunga' the Nyamatsatsi type. The serpent-like fish is a sort-after dish by many. The species are quite abundant in Lilstock Dam alongside bass and bream. The dam shores and its environs are earmarked for a massive irrigation scheme that can improve living standards for the villagers and provide jobs for the youths. Leaving no one and no place behind.


TT Murisa. Mash. Central.

Source - TT Murisa

Most Popular In 7 Days