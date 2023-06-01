News / National
PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.
Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam, Chinehasha Village in Chiweshe, Mash. Central. Shown in the pictures is Mr Gopo displaying his exotic catch, a 'Hunga' the Nyamatsatsi type. The serpent-like fish is a sort-after dish by many. The species are quite abundant in Lilstock Dam alongside bass and bream. The dam shores and its environs are earmarked for a massive irrigation scheme that can improve living standards for the villagers and provide jobs for the youths. Leaving no one and no place behind.
TT Murisa. Mash. Central.
