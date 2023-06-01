Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two suspected robbers who stormed at a Chiweshe villager to rob him of his belongings while wearing army and police uniforms are in trouble.

Armed with a rifle and machete Litus Ndongwe (27) and Thomas Magore(40) and their accomplice who is at large hatched a plan to rob a villager.They broke into his house and threatened to shoot him if he does not comply.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday were the duo appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to June 16.The state led by Ellen Tanatswa Chingono alleged on May 30 the trio broke into the complainant's house and threatened to shoot him if he didn't not comply.They robbed him of his solar panel , mobile phone and a battery.The complainant took advantage when he saw the suspected robbers busy searching his wardrobe he fled through the window.He shouted for help and other villagers came to his rescue.A police report was filed and they acted swiftly in arresting the suspects.