Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE may face shortages of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) after wholesalers were ordered to have 48kg cylinders branded at short notice or have their licences cancelled.In a notice, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) gave July 31 as the deadline.Under the new measures, wholesalers are no longer allowed to sell LPG gas to unlicensed retailers.LPG Gas Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Gift Patsika requested a meeting with Zera to avoid shortages."We are deeply concerned by the letters our members have received in relation to the cancellation of licences, hence we request a meeting prior to the hearings," Patsika wrote to Zera.In an unrelated matter, Zera also warned illegal fuel dealers saying: "It has come to the attention of Zera that there are some illegal fuel dealers offering fuel for sale to retailers and the public via social media."In terms of the Petroleum Act, no person other than a licensed petroleum company shall procure or sell or produce petroleum products in the country."It is a breach of licence conditions for a licensed petroleum retail company to buy petroleum products from a company that is not licensed to procure/import or wholesale petroleum products," Zera said."Zera takes the issue of illegal fuel trading seriously as it endangers quality of product and safety of the public while creating an uneven playing field in the industry."