Sikhala demo students denied bail

by Staff reporter

HARARE magistrate Learnmore Mapiye yesterday denied bail to four University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students arrested last month for disorderly conduct after they protested the continued incarceration of opposition legislator Job Sikhala.Emmanuel Sitima (24), Comfort Ncekuyenkosi Mpofu (22), Tawanda Benjamin Watadza (24) and Lionel Andrew Madamobe were represented by Darlington Marange.They were arrested on May 15 after they staged a protest in the capital demanding the release of Sikhala.In denying them bail, Mapiye said the State had strong evidence against the quartet and feared they could interfere with investigations as their alleged accomplices are on the run.The State alleges that the four defaced the Parliament, High Court of Zimbabwe, Trinity Methodist Church and the Constitutional Court buildings as part of their protest.Their case was remanded to June 21.