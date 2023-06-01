Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has resumed its regular raids on open-air worshippers, particularly apostolic sect members who gather in areas with no ablution facilities.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the raids were necessitated by the need to keep the city clean and safe in the face of cholera and diarrhoea outbreaks.

"There is a law that prevents those people from doing that," Ncube said.

"The law is clear that there must be ablution facilities at places of worship, that is why last month the council went out and raided them and we will continue doing so.

"If they want to have a place to worship, they must buy land and have a place of their own because they can't be everywhere."

The council has been clamping down on christian groups worshipping in the open where there are no toilets and running water.

Council's environmental experts have identified open-air churches as potential hazards for cholera and typhoid outbreaks.

The council is now looking into a proposal to turn idle beerhalls into places of worship to help contain the environmental hazard posed by open-air churches.

Meanwhile, last week on Thursday council raided illegal vendors along Fifth Avenue.

The operation was carried out between 3am and 5am and anti-riot police had to be called in to restore order.

Council spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu confirmed the operation saying vendors should legalise their operations to avoid inconvenience.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

7 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

Serial rapist arrested

7 hrs ago | 599 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

9 hrs ago | 768 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

10 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Patriotic Bill: The guilty are always afraid

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

Smuggled R300,000 car intercepted

10 hrs ago | 610 Views

Parliament petitioned to change car scheme

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe gold production surges 21% in May

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mbare houses declared a state of emergency

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe, England mend cricket relations

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mamombe's passport request dismissed

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

18 hrs ago | 765 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

18 hrs ago | 934 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

18 hrs ago | 431 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

20 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Senior CIO dies

20 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

20 hrs ago | 881 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

20 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

20 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

20 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 3841 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

21 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

22 hrs ago | 640 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

22 hrs ago | 205 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

22 hrs ago | 430 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

22 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

22 hrs ago | 702 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days