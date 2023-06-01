`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIE country's opposition only has Itself to blame for missing an opportunity to push fur more reforms in Parliament over the past five years, presidential spokesperson George Charamba has asserted.Speaking to the Daily News yesterday amid a clamour for more electoral reforms by the opposition, Charamba said it was now unlikely that any changes to the law would be considered and effected before the country holds this year's national elections."What were they doing throughout the past five-year period? They were sleeping on the job. They must wake up."We can't be held hostage by the incompetence of the opposition. We have a tight timeline between now and voting day.