City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has urged Entumbane and Nkulumane shopping mall property owners to review their rentals downwards to lure business activity that will ease congestion in the Central Business District.Early this year Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, while officially opening Ngamla Supermarket shop at Nkulumane Shopping Mall, also expressed concern over the empty shopping spaces due to closures linked to high rentals.She said it was also disheartening to see vacant shops at Entumbane Shopping Complex and yet scores of micro, small and medium enterprises are operating from the open where they are exposed to very unfriendly conditions.Minister Ncube said the premises were ‘too expensive' to rent and urged the property owners to consider reviewing their charges downwards.During a recent council debate, Ward 13 Councillor, Cllr Frank Javangwe, said although efforts were being made to keep the city clean, congestion was frustrating the drive."One of the decongestion measures was to encourage residents to utilize shopping malls such as Entumbane and Nkulumane. I urge council to engage these complex owners to review their rentals because most businesses had closed because of high rentals," said Cllr Javangwe.Ward 4 Councillor Silas Chigora concurred. "When these shopping malls were constructed, that is Entumbane and Nkulumane, the idea was to service communities and residents of the city strategically. Around them bus termini were also established," said Cllr Chigora.