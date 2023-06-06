Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe abandoning metal disc driving licence from June 19

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Plans to replace the current metal driver's licences with a new plastic disc are at an advanced stage as Government through the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) moves Zimbabwe into line with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), East African Community (EAC) and SADC.

In the region, South Africa and some other countries already use plastic licences also known as plastic polymer licences.

Currently, those who pass their Zimbabwe driving tests at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depots countrywide, are immediately issued with a temporary paper licence before obtaining the metal licence a few months later.

One of the advantages of the new plastic licences is that they will be printed instantly and have security features that will make them difficult to forge, as well as being scanable so checks immediately confirm authenticity and reveal any legal issues.

The plastic disc will be issued from June 19, after launching the new national driver's licences.






Addressing journalist today, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the developments.
"The Second Republic is committed to formulating robust legal, policy and administrative mechanisms to improve the country's Road Safety Performance as it seeks to achieve the targets set within the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1.

"In January this year, we held the National Road Safety Indaba which resolved to introduce speed-limiting devices, vehicle tracking devices and a Government monitored Vehicle Tracking System for all public service buses. The Vehicle Tracking System will ensure compliance with prescribed speed limits, and make it easier to identify, in real-time, the driver of a particular bus. Pursuant to this, legal frameworks to introduce speed limiting and monitoring devices will soon be introduced," he said.

Minister Mhona said their commitment is to improving the enforcement capacity of all traffic law enforcement agents by embracing Information Communication Technology (ICT) and digital technologies to record violations and enforce traffic regulations.

"This is also consistent with the objectives of NDS 1 to modernise the economy using ICT and other digital technologies. My Ministry will also establish a National Call Centre for the public to report those using unsafe vehicles and report negligent and reckless driving.

"The new National Driving Licence System that we will be launching soon will also enhance our capacity to develop an electronic Database of all licenced Drivers which will be linked to all relevant stakeholders and enforcement agencies. The 13 categories of the new Driving Licence conform to the requirements of the United Nations Convention on Road Traffic; International Organization for Standardization and International Electro-technical Commission," he said.

He said the 13 categories of the new Driving licence will, amongst others, make provision for the combination categories of a vehicle and trailer.

"The new categories will also accommodate the different sizes of vehicles and prevent the current scenario where drivers are tested on a small vehicle and then be authorised to drive a very large vehicle which the driver may not be able to control in a safe manner," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

1 hr ago | 73 Views

South Africa Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Mwonzora sets Thursday as MDC deadline for aspiring candidates to submit applications

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

High Court to rule in Mphoko bail pending appeal application

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

9 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

9 hrs ago | 2028 Views

PSL suspend matches

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not recruiting

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man loses US$457 000 to bitcoin dealer

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Brain drain Hits Bulawayo fire brigade

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

11 hrs ago | 775 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

16 hrs ago | 918 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

16 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

17 hrs ago | 3600 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

17 hrs ago | 783 Views

Serial rapist arrested

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

17 hrs ago | 968 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

17 hrs ago | 656 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

17 hrs ago | 414 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

19 hrs ago | 835 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

19 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

19 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

19 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

19 hrs ago | 186 Views

Patriotic Bill: The guilty are always afraid

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

Smuggled R300,000 car intercepted

19 hrs ago | 705 Views

Parliament petitioned to change car scheme

19 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe gold production surges 21% in May

19 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mbare houses declared a state of emergency

19 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe, England mend cricket relations

19 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mamombe's passport request dismissed

19 hrs ago | 182 Views

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

06 Jun 2023 at 21:41hrs | 973 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

06 Jun 2023 at 21:36hrs | 803 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

06 Jun 2023 at 21:34hrs | 1009 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

06 Jun 2023 at 21:31hrs | 453 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

06 Jun 2023 at 21:30hrs | 1037 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

06 Jun 2023 at 20:05hrs | 1451 Views

Senior CIO dies

06 Jun 2023 at 20:02hrs | 1584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days