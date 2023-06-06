Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PSL suspend matches

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has temporarily suspended matches to allow work to be done on various football stadiums around the country.

Chief amongst the main reasons for the suspension is need to work on the National Sports Stadium (NSS) which has been hosting a maximum of four games in a week.

Kudzai Bare, Premier Soccer League spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday said the league will resume on July 1.

"This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July.

"This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the NSS and to allow the playing field to regenerate. "

"We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Sakubva Stadia to be completed before we resume Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches."






Source - The Chronicle
More on: #PSL, #Matches, #Suspended

