Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare resident, Itai Makombe who was arrested while staging a one-man demo at the intersection of Sam Nujoma and Josiah Tongogara streets has been charged.According to police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi, Makombe is facing several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct and breaching traffic regulations."I can confirm his arrest. He is now due to appear in court. Charges include disorderly conduct, breaching Road Traffic Act and unlawful possession of firearms," he said.Makombe brought business to a standstill Tuesday morning after he parked his car at the intersection before standing on top of it shouting "free Zimbabwe" while beating a drum.Videos of the incident went viral on social media and in one he was seen being dragged from his car before a group of uniformed police and man in civilian clothes started flogging him.He could be heard shouting and groaning before he was shoved into a twin cab.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said he will be in court Wednesday."Harare resident Itai Makombe will spend a second night in police detention after he was arrested on Monday & charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a one-man anti-govt protest in the capital city," said ZLHR.