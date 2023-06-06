Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

FADZAI MAHERE CHICKENS OUT OF DEBATE ON THE PATRIOTIC ACT.



Tomorrow Fadzai Mahere and I were scheduled to debate the #PatrioticAct on ZBC, but she chickened out last minute. This is after her and CCC have lied unopposed on SA media, that the act was enacted to muzzle them.



On… pic.twitter.com/TfMpDZzYUa