Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Fadzayi Mahere the spokesperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is alleged to have chickened out on debate the Patriotic Act on ZBC with Rutendo Matinyarare a Zimbabwean anti-sanctions activist who is the Chairperson of Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement (ZASM) and founder of Zimbabweans Unite Against US War Sanctions (ZUAUWS).

Matinyarare claims that Mahere chickened out last minute.

Said Matinyarare on Twitter:

"Tomorrow Fadzai Mahere and I were scheduled to debate the #PatrioticAct on ZBC, but she chickened out last minute. This is after her and CCC have lied unopposed on SA media, that the act was enacted to muzzle them."




Source - Byo24News

