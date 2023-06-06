Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A nineteen-year-old high school learner in Bulawayo who tested positive for Cholera has been treated and discharged from hospital while contact tracing is ongoing.

The learner who became the city's first Cholera case in the latest outbreak was admitted to Thorngrove Hospital testing positive for Cholera by rapid diagnostic test at a Central hospital on June 1.

"Culture tests conducted showed the cholera bacterium. The City of Bulawayo is currently following up spillover of contacts to Bulawayo at the High school where the patient attends and Matabeleland North is also conducting follow ups of contacts."

He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

 Zimbabwe has so far recorded 2,076 cases, with 1,942 recoveries and 15 deaths. All 10 provinces have reported cholera suspected cases.

The City's Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda-Mzingwane said the province is currently on high alert for various disease outbreaks (including cholera) evolving in neighbouring provinces and countries. It continues to roll out intensified Emergency Response Mechanisms for all Epidemic Preparedness and Response (EPR) pillars

to detect, contain, monitor, predict and manage disease outbreaks.

As part of efforts to contain the spread of Cholera residents were urged to wash hands with soap and running water; keep utensils clean and stored in clean places; boil water as a precaution.

Residents were also reminded to thoroughly heat food before consumption, keep water in clean and covered containers; Hygienic dispensing of water from the storage containers and seek medical attention early, in the event of any illness.

Source - cite.org.zw

