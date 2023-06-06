Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Chiweshe based suspected murderer who is on bail for the alleged murder case did not repent from her previous case since she allegedly bite off a colleague  toungue after a misunderstanding.


The matter came to light yesterday at Concession magistrates courts where Grace Trinta (34) appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

Trinta pleaded not guilty to assault charge and was remanded in custody to June 21.

Prosecutors alleged on April 27 the suspect was drinking beer at a local night club in Chiweshe with her co-accused who is still at large.

The duo are well-known commercial sex workers.

They had a grudge with a their colleague Perpetual Lumber (26) who was also drinking beer in the same bar that night.

The duo called her and took turns to assault her and the furious Trinta bite Lumbe's cheek leaving her with a deep wound before bitting off her toungue.

After the assault the suspects varnished in the dark.

Feedback
+27610282354
simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

South Africa Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mwonzora sets Thursday as MDC deadline for aspiring candidates to submit applications

8 hrs ago | 474 Views

High Court to rule in Mphoko bail pending appeal application

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

9 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

9 hrs ago | 2022 Views

PSL suspend matches

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe abandoning metal disc driving licence from June 19

9 hrs ago | 2418 Views

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not recruiting

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man loses US$457 000 to bitcoin dealer

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Brain drain Hits Bulawayo fire brigade

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

11 hrs ago | 775 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

11 hrs ago | 314 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

16 hrs ago | 916 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

16 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

17 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

17 hrs ago | 783 Views

Serial rapist arrested

17 hrs ago | 693 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

17 hrs ago | 967 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

17 hrs ago | 655 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

17 hrs ago | 414 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 672 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

19 hrs ago | 835 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

19 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

19 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

19 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

19 hrs ago | 186 Views

Patriotic Bill: The guilty are always afraid

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

Smuggled R300,000 car intercepted

19 hrs ago | 705 Views

Parliament petitioned to change car scheme

19 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe gold production surges 21% in May

19 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mbare houses declared a state of emergency

19 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe, England mend cricket relations

19 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mamombe's passport request dismissed

19 hrs ago | 182 Views

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

06 Jun 2023 at 21:41hrs | 972 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

06 Jun 2023 at 21:36hrs | 803 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

06 Jun 2023 at 21:34hrs | 1008 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

06 Jun 2023 at 21:31hrs | 453 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

06 Jun 2023 at 21:30hrs | 1037 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

06 Jun 2023 at 20:05hrs | 1451 Views

Senior CIO dies

06 Jun 2023 at 20:02hrs | 1584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days