Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe based suspected murderer who is on bail for the alleged murder case did not repent from her previous case since she allegedly bite off a colleague toungue after a misunderstanding.

The matter came to light yesterday at Concession magistrates courts where Grace Trinta (34) appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Trinta pleaded not guilty to assault charge and was remanded in custody to June 21.Prosecutors alleged on April 27 the suspect was drinking beer at a local night club in Chiweshe with her co-accused who is still at large.The duo are well-known commercial sex workers.They had a grudge with a their colleague Perpetual Lumber (26) who was also drinking beer in the same bar that night.The duo called her and took turns to assault her and the furious Trinta bite Lumbe's cheek leaving her with a deep wound before bitting off her toungue.After the assault the suspects varnished in the dark.