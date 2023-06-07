Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tendy Three not losing sleep over a 5-day parking boycott call

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO city's parking management company, Tendy Three Investments (Pvt) Ltd has said it is not losing sleep over a five-day parking boycott call by the Bulawayo Business Development Association (BBDA) and implored residents not to be "used" by people with ulterior motives.

TTI executive director and board chairman, Mr Lizwe Mabuza said demands by BBDA were not only unreasonable but were actually being propelled by rivals who lost the tender.

According to the fliers circulating on social media, BBDA said the boycott will run from June 12 to June 17 during which motorists must not park their cars on any TTI paid parking zone.

"Do not park your car on the paid parking TTI zones during this period but instead look for alternative parking. In the event you can't find alternative parking, leave your car at home and use public transport during this entire period," reads the flier.

"Educate your community on the importance of peacefully participating in this boycott as we all collectively restore the dignity and business confidence in our great city of Bulawayo. Do not stay away from the CBD, continue with your usual business without supporting the TTI and BCC project."

BBDA slammed TTI for not consulting motorists and other stakeholders.

"We want to pay US$1 per day, we don't want ghost tickets and we don't want careless clamping. We want to be involved in the decisions that affect us," reads the flier.

Chronicle established that the flier originated from one Farai Manganda who upon being quizzed about the boycott calls declined to comment.

"What name do you need, send an email to the address on the flier, the secretary general will respond to you, you will get the name from there," he said.

Mr Mabuza said if those behind boycott calls were genuine, they would have sought dialogue with his company.

"These guys never sought audience with us and this is not to say we are worried about their misguided position, not at all. We are not losing sleep over the boycott calls and mind you Zimbabwe is a democratic country after all," he said.

"What we know is that genuine business people in the city have been engaged and are fully behind this whole project, especially the new packages that we have introduced as shown by the numbers that have purchased some of the packages which has surpassed 150 and still growing."

Mr Mabuza said BBDA has its own motive which is totally opposite from the city's objectives of moving along with the rest of the world, including creating employment for locals. TTI employs over 200 workers.

Source - The Chroncle
More on: #Tendy, #Parking, #Boycot

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

20 mins ago | 43 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere wants warrant of arrest cancelled

21 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' now awaits Mnangagwa's signature

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa's activists jailed 18 months

22 mins ago | 44 Views

'Yes I have HIV Zimbabwe' launches on DStv's Honey TV

22 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's CSOs flag 'judicial capture'

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Gonorrhoea and syphilis sex infections reach record levels in England

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa meets civil servants leaders

24 mins ago | 40 Views

10 000 Zimbabweans register to return home as the Zim Exemption Permit expires

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF buys its 2023 election candidates 4x4s

25 mins ago | 34 Views

5 'O' Levels requirement for councillors rocks Zanu-PF

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

10 hrs ago | 1521 Views

South Africa Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 hrs ago | 5362 Views

Mwonzora sets Thursday as MDC deadline for aspiring candidates to submit applications

17 hrs ago | 871 Views

High Court to rule in Mphoko bail pending appeal application

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

17 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

17 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

18 hrs ago | 3457 Views

PSL suspend matches

18 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe abandoning metal disc driving licence from June 19

18 hrs ago | 4343 Views

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

18 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not recruiting

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man loses US$457 000 to bitcoin dealer

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Brain drain Hits Bulawayo fire brigade

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

07 Jun 2023 at 09:34hrs | 1026 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

07 Jun 2023 at 09:24hrs | 819 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 4282 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 849 Views

Serial rapist arrested

07 Jun 2023 at 08:46hrs | 770 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

07 Jun 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1094 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 694 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 290 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 443 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

07 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 834 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

07 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 163 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

07 Jun 2023 at 07:27hrs | 644 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

07 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 883 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

07 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

07 Jun 2023 at 06:08hrs | 374 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

07 Jun 2023 at 06:08hrs | 893 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

07 Jun 2023 at 06:07hrs | 290 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

07 Jun 2023 at 06:07hrs | 201 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days