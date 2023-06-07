Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's CSOs flag 'judicial capture'

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
EIGHTEEN local and regional civil society organisations (CSOs) have petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa over what they termed "judicial capture" and pervasion of justice in the country.

The CSOs accused the Judiciary of weaponising the law against government critics, and cited the "persecution" of several opposition politicians and pro-democracy activists as examples.

"We, the undersigned CSOs, herein register our deep concerns against a growing trend of judicial persecution and the abuse of the legal system (lawfare) by Zimbabwean authorities to close the civic space and target human rights defenders (HRDs) and pro-democracy activists," the CSOs said in their statement dated June 1.

The statement was copied to Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Acting Prosecutor-General Nelson Mutsonziwa.

The CSOs cited the continued incarceration and denial of bail to Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala (CCC) since June last year saying the case exposed the weaponisation of the law against government critics.

Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention since June last year charged with incitement to violence at the funeral of slain opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Recently, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison for inciting public violence. He has, however, appealed both conviction and sentence, and judgment was reserved early this week.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokeperson Fadzayi Mahere escaped a custodial sentence with a US$500 fine for tweeting falsehoods against the police.

A number of pro-democracy and CCC activists also face various charges.

In the Sikhala case, the CSOs said it was shocking that the opposition MP was being denied his right to bail.

"The approach to bail as it is worded in the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Amendment Act [Chapter 9:07] is not being applied by the courts and we strongly opine that there is no legal basis to justify why Sikhala has been denied bail on numerous occasions and continues to be held in prison for more than 10 months," they said.

"Furthermore, it turns out to be legally unsound that Sikhala's fellow parliamentarian, Godfrey Sithole and the 14 residents of Nyatsime who were arrested together with him under the same charges were granted bail while  Sikhala's more than 10 bail applications were dismissed," the CSOs said.

"The fact that Sikhala has been consistently denied bail raises suspicion that the law is being weaponised for the judicial persecution of the human rights lawyer and disliked political opponent."

They said the Sikhala case exposed lack of rule of law in Zimbabwe.

 "Any persons in the Executive and the Judiciary or who are part of Zanu-PF or any other organisation that may be unduly influencing the courts and violating the principle of separation of powers in Sikhala's case should be identified, apprehended, prosecuted, and convicted for their inexcusable actions," they said.

"Sikhala should have equal access to effective judicial remedies as provided for under national and international law without any discrimination on political grounds."

 The CSOs involved in the petition include several residents associations, Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) (Zimbabwe), Zimbabwe Organisation For Youth In Politics (ZOYP (Zimbabwe), Voice of Justice (Zimbabwe), NamRights Inc (Namibia) and Zimbabwe Exiles Forum (South Africa).

The Restoration of Human Rights (United Kingdom), Zimbabwe Diaspora for Democracy United States), Political Prisoners in Africa (Sadc), DITSHWANELO — The Botswana Centre for Human Rights (Botswana), Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network (Mozambique), Centre for Democracy and Development (Mozambique), Civic Space Network (Sadc) and Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Sadc) also signed the petition.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, her deputy Kindness Paradza and Information ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana could not be reached for comment.

Source - newsday
More on: #Cso, #Judicial, #Capture

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

20 mins ago | 43 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere wants warrant of arrest cancelled

21 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' now awaits Mnangagwa's signature

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa's activists jailed 18 months

22 mins ago | 44 Views

'Yes I have HIV Zimbabwe' launches on DStv's Honey TV

22 mins ago | 30 Views

Tendy Three not losing sleep over a 5-day parking boycott call

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Gonorrhoea and syphilis sex infections reach record levels in England

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa meets civil servants leaders

24 mins ago | 40 Views

10 000 Zimbabweans register to return home as the Zim Exemption Permit expires

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF buys its 2023 election candidates 4x4s

25 mins ago | 34 Views

5 'O' Levels requirement for councillors rocks Zanu-PF

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

10 hrs ago | 1521 Views

South Africa Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 hrs ago | 5362 Views

Mwonzora sets Thursday as MDC deadline for aspiring candidates to submit applications

17 hrs ago | 871 Views

High Court to rule in Mphoko bail pending appeal application

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

17 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

17 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

18 hrs ago | 3457 Views

PSL suspend matches

18 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe abandoning metal disc driving licence from June 19

18 hrs ago | 4343 Views

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

18 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not recruiting

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man loses US$457 000 to bitcoin dealer

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Brain drain Hits Bulawayo fire brigade

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

07 Jun 2023 at 09:34hrs | 1026 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

07 Jun 2023 at 09:24hrs | 819 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 4282 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 849 Views

Serial rapist arrested

07 Jun 2023 at 08:46hrs | 770 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

07 Jun 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1094 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 694 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 290 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 443 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

07 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 834 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

07 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 163 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

07 Jun 2023 at 07:27hrs | 644 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

07 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 883 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

07 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

07 Jun 2023 at 06:08hrs | 374 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

07 Jun 2023 at 06:08hrs | 893 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

07 Jun 2023 at 06:07hrs | 290 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

07 Jun 2023 at 06:07hrs | 201 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days