Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's activists jailed 18 months

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
A MARONDERA magistrate yesterday invoked President Emmerson Mnangagwa's anti-violence mantra while sentencing two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters accused of assaulting a Zanu-PF supporter.

The CCC supporters Taurai Befura (47) and Dennis Chiradza (63) were each sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with six months suspended, with no option of a fine for assaulting a Zanu-PF supporter in Mahusekwa on May 14, 2022.

No medical affidavit was produced in court as evidence of the assault. And the Zanu-PF T-shirt that was said to have been torn during the clashes was not presented as an exhibit.

The two State witnesses also gave contradictory statements in court, with the complainant admitting that he was not injured.

But when passing the sentence, Marondera magistrate Esther Mabika said the duo was being charged with a violent offence that the court frowned upon, especially in the prevailing political climate.

She justified the sentence saying it would be a deterrent measure in line with the new dispensation and head of State's mantra that political violence should not be tolerated.

Mabika said given that the country has a history of political violence and the fact that the case had some political elements, the court intended to send a message to the accused persons and the rest of the community that political violence is not tolerated.

They were represented by Lynnet Phiri, of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

According to the State, Befura and Chiradza assaulted Stephen Musengeyi at Chiriseri business centre with open hands and fists.

The court heard that on May 14, 2022, Musengeyi proceeded to Mudzimuirema School to watch a soccer match organised by Zanu-PF.

In the company of Rodwell Makoni, Musengeyi went to Chiriseri business centre to buy food where they met Befura and Chiradza wearing CCC T-shirts.

Musengeyi, who identified himself as a Zanu-PF supporter, stated that the two opposition supporters were seen wearing CCC regalia at the local shops.

He told the court that he approached one of the CCC supporters and told them to leave the place.

He told the court that there was a Zanu-PF meeting at the shops that is why he wanted the pair to leave.

The other State witness, Makoni stated that there was no meeting at the shops but they were there to get some drinks and relax with friends.

Musengeyi told the court that Befura and Chiradza brought 10 or more unidentified persons and assaulted him. No medical affidavit was produced in court and Musengeyi stated that he did not suffer any serious injuries. Makoni also said there were no visible injuries on Musengeyi.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Ccc, #Violence

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

20 mins ago | 43 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere wants warrant of arrest cancelled

21 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' now awaits Mnangagwa's signature

22 mins ago | 16 Views

'Yes I have HIV Zimbabwe' launches on DStv's Honey TV

22 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's CSOs flag 'judicial capture'

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Tendy Three not losing sleep over a 5-day parking boycott call

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Gonorrhoea and syphilis sex infections reach record levels in England

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa meets civil servants leaders

24 mins ago | 40 Views

10 000 Zimbabweans register to return home as the Zim Exemption Permit expires

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF buys its 2023 election candidates 4x4s

25 mins ago | 34 Views

5 'O' Levels requirement for councillors rocks Zanu-PF

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

10 hrs ago | 1521 Views

South Africa Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 hrs ago | 5362 Views

Mwonzora sets Thursday as MDC deadline for aspiring candidates to submit applications

17 hrs ago | 871 Views

High Court to rule in Mphoko bail pending appeal application

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

17 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

17 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

18 hrs ago | 3457 Views

PSL suspend matches

18 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe abandoning metal disc driving licence from June 19

18 hrs ago | 4343 Views

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

18 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not recruiting

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man loses US$457 000 to bitcoin dealer

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Brain drain Hits Bulawayo fire brigade

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

07 Jun 2023 at 09:34hrs | 1026 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

07 Jun 2023 at 09:24hrs | 819 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 4282 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 849 Views

Serial rapist arrested

07 Jun 2023 at 08:46hrs | 770 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

07 Jun 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1094 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 694 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 290 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 443 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

07 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 834 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

07 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 163 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

07 Jun 2023 at 07:27hrs | 644 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

07 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 883 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

07 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

07 Jun 2023 at 06:08hrs | 374 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

07 Jun 2023 at 06:08hrs | 893 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

07 Jun 2023 at 06:07hrs | 290 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

07 Jun 2023 at 06:07hrs | 201 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days