Mnangagwa meets bishops

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has met a delegation of bishops from the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) who are in the country interacting with various stakeholders ahead of this year's harmonised elections.

Speaking after their meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House, AACC vice president and team leader Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho from Burundi said they were confident that Zimbabwe will hold peaceful elections.

"We have come here in Zimbabwe as a team from AACC to do our solidarity visit for peace now that this country is heading to the general elections in August 2023," he said.

The delegates include bishop Archbishop Maimbo Mndolwa (Tanzania), Rev Dr Suzanne (Zambia), Father James Oyet Latansio (South Sudan), Ruth Mhone (Malawi), Rev Pataki Mautji (South Africa), Moderator Rt. Rev. Dr Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Ghana), and Rev Charles Berahino (AACC Secretariat).

There were accompanied by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) president Bishop Dr Ignatius Makumbe, Reverend Wilfred Dimingu, (ZCC General Secretary), Admire Mutizwa, (ZCC CPJS director) and Joshua Mhlanga, (ZCC Midlands regional coordinator.)

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days