Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo councillors have taken a swipe at Zanu-PF aspiring Cowdray Park Constituency parliamentary candidate, Professor Mthuli Ncube for fixing roads and sinking boreholes without council permission.

The councillors said Prof Ncube was committing a criminal offence by contravening provisions of the Roads Act by embarking on works without seeking permission and authority from the council.

This came out during the latest full council meeting which was held in the council chambers, Wednesday.

The councillors also clarified that the public notice that was circulated recently was targeted at the finance minister, warning even other aspiring candidates that they should not embark on road works without getting authorisation from relevant offices.

Ward 12 councillor, Lillian Mlilo said the engineering committee owed the council an explanation on what measures it had taken to ensure that individuals are not allowed to do as they please on public property.

    "I want to find out from the Committee what we are doing to address the situation in Cowdray Park. There is an aspiring candidate who is busy fixing council roads without council permission. As a council we don't know who gave them permission to drill boreholes and fix those roads," Cllr Mlilo said.

"We never received any form of communication in terms of the legal procedures on fixing roads. Which engineers are they getting information from because those who are authorised to deal with Bulawayo property were never inquired?"

Deputy Mayor and Ward 1 Cllr Mlandu Ncube weighed in to say that it was a criminal offence to work on public property without relevant clearance.

"We must all know that it is a crime to tamper with public infrastructure. You can't be seen digging roads and covering them up without clearance. The notice from the Town Clerk that circulated was addressing this very issue," Cllr Ncube said.

"We discovered that a certain individual was doing as they please in Cowdray Park, fixing roads and drilling boreholes. If you're not an engineer how do you do such work without inquiring with the area engineers? We need people who know what they are doing on our roads otherwise there would be more harm than good. That notice was a way to manage the chaos that was happening in Cowdray Park. This is election time, we need to be careful of people who will just come to de-shape our city and leave!"

Ward 9 Cllr Donaldson Mabuto said Prof Ncube needed to focus more on economic issues and leave road maintenance to qualified people.

"We are really disappointed. We thought that as a learned person, the Professor would follow protocol on how to go about fixing roads in specific areas. We can't have such happening in our own city. He should concentrate on fixing the rate, inflation and economy and leave roads alone. We have engineers yet he never bothered to consult them at all."

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni said Prof Ncube's conduct is criminal and he should be charged for contravening the Roads Act.

"That notice by the city council served to address this matter. It is actually criminal to clear roads even in Cowdray Park without getting clearance from the council. So, whoever is aspiring in Bulawayo, should seek clearance from the road authority is committing an offence and should be liable to be charged under the Roads Act," Cllr Mguni said.

Source - cite.org.zw

Comments


Must Read

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

4 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

13 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Kasukuwere wants warrant of arrest cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' now awaits Mnangagwa's signature

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chamisa's activists jailed 18 months

13 hrs ago | 864 Views

'Yes I have HIV Zimbabwe' launches on DStv's Honey TV

13 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe's CSOs flag 'judicial capture'

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

Tendy Three not losing sleep over a 5-day parking boycott call

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Gonorrhoea and syphilis sex infections reach record levels in England

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mnangagwa meets civil servants leaders

13 hrs ago | 665 Views

10 000 Zimbabweans register to return home as the Zim Exemption Permit expires

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF buys its 2023 election candidates 4x4s

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

5 'O' Levels requirement for councillors rocks Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 924 Views

Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

22 hrs ago | 1914 Views

South Africa Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

07 Jun 2023 at 21:50hrs | 7521 Views

Mwonzora sets Thursday as MDC deadline for aspiring candidates to submit applications

07 Jun 2023 at 17:05hrs | 975 Views

High Court to rule in Mphoko bail pending appeal application

07 Jun 2023 at 17:04hrs | 826 Views

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

07 Jun 2023 at 17:04hrs | 262 Views

Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

07 Jun 2023 at 16:50hrs | 2408 Views

Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

07 Jun 2023 at 16:34hrs | 1180 Views

Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

07 Jun 2023 at 16:31hrs | 4889 Views

PSL suspend matches

07 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 546 Views

Zimbabwe abandoning metal disc driving licence from June 19

07 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 7634 Views

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

07 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not recruiting

07 Jun 2023 at 16:28hrs | 179 Views

Man loses US$457 000 to bitcoin dealer

07 Jun 2023 at 16:28hrs | 704 Views

Brain drain Hits Bulawayo fire brigade

07 Jun 2023 at 16:26hrs | 302 Views

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

07 Jun 2023 at 13:57hrs | 1215 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

07 Jun 2023 at 13:53hrs | 518 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

07 Jun 2023 at 13:40hrs | 137 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

07 Jun 2023 at 13:33hrs | 826 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

07 Jun 2023 at 09:34hrs | 1055 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

07 Jun 2023 at 09:24hrs | 862 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 4583 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

07 Jun 2023 at 08:47hrs | 884 Views

Serial rapist arrested

07 Jun 2023 at 08:46hrs | 797 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

07 Jun 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1221 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 724 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 303 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

07 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 470 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

07 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 933 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days