Mphoko Released from Prison

by Desmond Nleya

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's son, Siqokoqela has been granted ZWL$200k bail pending appeal by the Bulawayo High Court.Mphoko's son, has been serving a 20-year jail term after being found guilty of three counts of raping his niece, as well as escaping lawful custody.Through his legal representative, Thabekhulu Dube, of Ncube and Partners and the State, led by prosecutor Thobekani Mathanzima Nyathi did not oppose the bail application, citing that Mphoko has prospects of success on appeal against his conviction in respect of the three counts of rape.He was convicted early last month.