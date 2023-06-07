Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama in Chiweshe, Gwingwizha village where a married woman was caught locked in bedroom with a boyfriend by her husband.When the husband knocked the door he had a male voice in the room and broke into the house where he was severely assaulted by his wife and her boyfriend with a hammer and had his leg broken.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts today where Ratidzai Gwingwizha (32) and Tapera Chipeta (40) appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware on assault charge.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on April 22 around 0200 hours Knowledge Chishaka visited his wife Gwingwizha at her rural home where he wanted to collect his mobile phone.Chishaka knocked at the door and it was not opened but he had a male voice inside and he opened the broke into the house.The wife's boyfriend disappeared upon the entry of Chishaka.Whilest in a state of shock his wife grabbed him by the collar and called his boyfriend to come with a rope.The duo tied Chishaka's hands and legs and took turns to assault him with open hands and a hammer.They assaulted him heavily and broke one of his legs.The magistrate remanded them in custody to June 12.Feedback+27610282454