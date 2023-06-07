Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 48-YEAR-OLD commuter omnibus driver and his passengers survived a robbery attempt when a four-member gang allegedly blocked their vehicle before damaging the windscreen with an axe.

This was heard when Thembani Dube (20) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing a charge of attempted robbery and malicious damage to property.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was remanded out of custody to 21 June on $200 000 bail.

Allegations against Dube are that on 17 May and at around 4.35am, Moffat Moyo was driving a Toyota Hiace with five passengers and the conductor Thabisani Ndlovu on board along Khami Road when they were blocked by Dube and his accomplices who were driving a black Honda fit.

After blocking them, Dube's three accomplices who are still at large got out of their vehicle and asked for a wheel spanner from Moyo.

Moyo reportedly asked them why they needed it when none of their tyres had a puncture.

At the height of questioning one of the suspects who was carrying an axe came and instructed Moyo to switch off the engine.

Sensing danger Moyo reportedly reversed his vehicle and sped off with one of the suspects clinging on the driver's door and he pulled out the ignition key and it fell on the ground.

In the process another suspect then threw an axe which damaged the vehicle's windscreen.

After that the suspects then quickly got back into their vehicle and gave chase.

Moyo however, managed to speed off and went to Mzilikazi Police Station to report the matter.

On 5 June, Moyo spotted a Honda Fit that was used by the suspects along Sixth Avenue and he called the police who swiftly reacted leading to the arrest of Dube.

The value of the damaged windscreen is US$120.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Kombi, #Crew, #Robbery

Comments


Must Read

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

4 mins ago | 3 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

1 hr ago | 260 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 281 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

1 hr ago | 292 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Man dies in inferno

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

1 hr ago | 25 Views

6 years of false promises

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

1 hr ago | 59 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

1 hr ago | 42 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

1 hr ago | 48 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

1 hr ago | 35 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

1 hr ago | 20 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

1 hr ago | 93 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

14 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

14 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

14 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

22 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

22 hrs ago | 695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days