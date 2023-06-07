Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ARCELORMITTAL of South Africa, one of the world's largest steel producers which imports 70 percent of coke produced in Zimbabwe and manufactures steel used in vehicle manufacturing, construction, rail sections, packaging of beverages and structural work has increased its monthly rail tonnages from 4 000 to about 15 000.

As investor confidence continues to grow in Zimbabwe, the firm has since started the first train direct delivery from Hwange to South Africa with a target to move at least 30 000 tonnes south by rail monthly by end of next year.

ArcelorMittal South Africa is also exploring a public private partnership with the National Railways of Zimbabwe to purchase new wagons and revamp the country's railway network in order to facilitate the smooth movement of goods in the region.

The firm's chief executive officer and director, Mr Kobus Verster, has since met President Mnangagwa with plans to build coke oven batteries as part of the beneficiation and value addition process that will create thousands of jobs for the country.

Each coke oven battery is valued at US$15 million and coke batteries are planned for Hwange and Binga areas. A coke battery of such value produces about 10 000 tonnes of coke a month.

In an interview, ArcelorMittal South Africa's representative in Zimbabwe, Dr Dudley Jura, said hauling of coal and coke from Hwange to South Africa through Botswana as well as through Beitbridge had started.

"In the last six months, tonnage moved per month by rail has increased from 4 000 tonnes to at least 15 000 tonnes. Another 25 000 tonnes are moved by road every month.

"It is our intention to move at least 30 000 tonnes by rail per month by December 2024, hence continued engagements with regional railway authorities" he said.

Dr Jura said groundwork for ArcelorMittal South Africa to participate in a public private partnership. Arrangements had started.

"There is confidence that the railway companies in the region can be capacitated to be able to deliver seamless rail services," he said.

Dr Jura said as ArcelorMittal South Africa continues to establish its footprint in Zimbabwe as it expands its Africa based sourcing strategy, it is also eyeing coal mining, beneficiation to coke and participation in steel value addition.

"Coal and coke are one of the critical raw materials used in steel making. We have been evaluating available areas in Zimbabwe for coal mining and have since narrowed our search to three areas in the Hwange and Binga regions.

"The company can use up to 2.4 million tonnes of good quality hard coking coal per year and 1.2 million tonnes of coke per year," he said.

Dr Jura added that: "The interest in partnering with local companies already owning some coal concessions in order to collectively harness value addition and beneficiation opportunities exists."

"Further to that, due diligence exercises on a shortlist of Zimbabwean coal and coke producers is in full swing. This work is almost complete with the aim to establish a partnership by the end of 2023."

He said ArcelorMittal South Africa desires to participate in Zimbabwe's steel beneficiation drive.

"We have been engaging in fruitful discussions with emerging steel producers as well as players in the downstream steel beneficiation.

"The engagements involve identifying areas of collaboration to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes a regional hub for steel production and distribution," said Jura.

He said some meetings with key stakeholders have been held in the last month with key focus on value addition options.

Since last year, the steel giant, which has been lured and enticed by President Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra and the investor-friendly environment, has injected about US$140 million through coke and coal purchases from producers in the Hwange region.

In the process it has directly created at least 700 jobs as companies supplying them employ people to process their orders.

ArcelorMittal South Africa is the world's second largest steel producer with an annual crude steel production of 88 million metric tonnes.

It is ranked 197th in the 2022 Fortune Global 500 ranking of the world's largest corporations, employing 200 000 people indirectly and a market capitalisation of US$25 billion.

ArcelorMittal South Africa also supplies steel products into Zimbabwe, East Africa, the Southern African region and overseas. The company also produces creosote, a key timber preservative which is used to treat products like electricity supply poles.

It is a Luxembourgian multinational steel manufacturing corporation headquartered in Luxembourg City. It was formed in 2006 from the takeover and merger of Arcelor by Indian firm Mittal Steel.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Hwange, #Coal, #Steel

Comments


Must Read

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

4 mins ago | 3 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

1 hr ago | 259 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 280 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

1 hr ago | 290 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Man dies in inferno

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

1 hr ago | 25 Views

6 years of false promises

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

1 hr ago | 58 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

1 hr ago | 42 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

1 hr ago | 48 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

1 hr ago | 20 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

11 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

14 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

14 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

22 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

22 hrs ago | 695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days