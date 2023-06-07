Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is establishing a counter-terrorism centre, which is expected to boost COMESA's efforts in fighting terrorism and lead to increased trade and development across the bloc, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said this week.

The Second Republic continued to make concerted efforts to ensure a stable and secure environment to promote and cultivate cross border trade and development among the 21 member Comesa, he told the 18th meeting of COMESA Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Lusaka on Tuesday.

"Zimbabwe is now in the process of setting up a Counter Terrorism Centre, which will augment COMESA's efforts to fight the scourge of terrorism. I would like to make a general comment on the situation in the Mozambican Cabo Delgado Province and in eastern DRC which remained worrisome due to their proximity to some member States.

"As a committed member of SADC and the African Union Peace and Security Council, Zimbabwe continues to be actively engaged in efforts to find solutions which will deliver lasting peace in the two regions," he said.

Amb Shava said Zimbabwe had also established joint border committees to enhance cross-border networks which would in turn see increased trade and development in the continent.

"Zimbabwe is one of the many member states pushing for a stable and secure environment which can promote and cultivate cross-border trade and development.

"The Second Republic under His Excellency President Mnangagwa has commenced the establishment of joint border committees for the enhancement of our cross-border networks.

"We agree with the secretariat's report that any further delay in the establishment of these cross border networks will negatively affect the small scale traders in our regions," he said.

Amb Shava briefed the meeting on Zimbabwe's impending harmonised elections on August 23 but sought all to remain vigilant in denouncing foreign interference in African countries' electoral processes.

"Zimbabwe takes note with pride that a number of countries successfully held elections this year in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Indeed, the entrenchment of democratic ideals is a sine-quo-non for peace and security and national development.

"We would however, wish to bring to the fore our concerns on foreign interference in our electoral processes.

"As we have stated before, we believe that foreign interference has an effect of undermining our democracies," said Amb Shava.

COMESA Secretary General, Ms Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, said there was need to ensure and maintain stability across the bloc.

"Despite the impressive progress made in some parts of our region the two developments have caught our attention and re-ignited the urgent need for us to review the conflict prevention and peace-building strategies that have been employed in recent times," she said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Terro, #Zimbabwe, #Office

Comments


Must Read

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

6 mins ago | 4 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

1 hr ago | 262 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 290 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

1 hr ago | 296 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Man dies in inferno

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

1 hr ago | 25 Views

6 years of false promises

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

1 hr ago | 61 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

1 hr ago | 44 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

1 hr ago | 48 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

1 hr ago | 99 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

1 hr ago | 21 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

1 hr ago | 118 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

11 hrs ago | 620 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

11 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

14 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

14 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

14 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

22 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

22 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

22 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days