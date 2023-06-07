Kwekwe on cholera high alert

News / National

by Staff reporter

KWEKWE District is on high cholera alert as the water borne disease continues to claim more lives across the country.This comes as the country has recorded a cumulative 2 069 cases as at 4 June following the outbreak of the disease in February 2023.To date, 15 laboratory confirmed deaths, 33 suspected cholera deaths and 504 laboratory confirmed cases have been recorded.While cholera has hit all 10 provinces, Chikomba, Chegutu, Chioenge, Chitungwiza, Gokwe North, Mowe, Shamva, Mutare, Seke, Wedza, Mwenezi and Murehwa have been identified as the major hotspots.Acting Kwekwe director of health services, Sister Patricia Shumba said they are monitoring the situation at markets and other hot spots."We are continuously educating the community at our markets, and clinics and recently we started a massive awareness campaign across the city where we are sensitising the community against the sale and buying of food in open areas," she said.Sister Shumba said the council is also engaging those who cook food in open areas, conscientising them about the need to adhere to strict hygiene practices.Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Mr Fortune Mpungu said they are closely monitoring the situation at Sally Mugabe Primary School where Globe and Phoenix learners are also housed after a classroom block gave in to an underground mining shaft injuring scores of children.Sally Mugabe has about 1000 learners while Globe and Phoenix has its own 1300 learners.Mr Mpungu allayed fears of any disease outbreak saying there is constant monitoring by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Kwekwe City Council's department of health.