July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

News / National

by Staff reporter

A delegation led by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo is currently in Minsk, Belarus to purchase agricultural equipment, fire engines and other equipment.In June last year, Moyo torched a storm after revealing plans to procure Belarusian fire-fighting vehicles at a supposedly inflated price of USD464 296 each.The funds were to be deducted from the 2022 Devolutions allocations, sparking outrage from opposition led local authorities.According to an online publication, Belta, Moyo and his counterpart, Industry Minister Aleksandr Rogoshnik discussed plans to set up an assembling factory for Belarusian equipment in Zimbabwe.During the visit, Moyo's delegation which includes Chargé d'Affaires of Zimbabwe in Belarus Kudakwashe Goniwa will 'study' equipment production and hold engagements on possible joint projects."During the state visit of the president of the Republic of Belarus to Zimbabwe, the food security of Zimbabwe was discussed. Belarus manufactures all types of equipment that Zimbabwe needs (road construction machinery, utility vehicles, firefighting vehicles, agricultural machinery, etc.). And we are ready to discuss and work on all practical aspects of our cooperation," Rogoshnik is quoted saying.Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Zimbabwe in January to hold talks aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.A group of investigative journalists, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in 2021 exposed links between Lukashenko's family and a controversial gold mining venture in Zimbabwe.