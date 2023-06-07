Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OUTGOING legislator for Buhera South Joseph Chinotimba has appealed to the  Minister of Finance and Economic Development to allow MPs to import vehicles duty free upto December.

The provision is set to expire in August, when their term ends, but according to Chinotimba who was backed by some MPs, others are yet to utilize the opportunity.

In 2022 the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) via Statutory Instrument (SI) 80B of 2022 announced that parliamentarians will now be allowed to import two vehicles duty free.

Prior to the SI, they had been allowed one during their five year term.

"The term of office for this Parliament is expiring in August. The Ministry of Finance had given us the opportunity to buy vehicles duty free up to August.

"Most of us have not  been able to use this facility. May you facilitate that this provision be extended to December Hon. Speaker," Chinotimba said.

According to the Buhera South legislator, the provision should be inclusive of the next sitting MPs.

"Honourable Speaker and your board that looks after the welfare of Honourable members, may you please ensure that whether a Member is coming back to Parliament or not, they should be able to import a vehicle duty free.

"Our Chief Whips should go and ask the Minister of Finance on our behalf," he said.

In response, acting Speaker of Parliament, William Mutomba said; "We will task the Chief Whips to go and engage the Hon. Minister of Finance and Economic Development to lodge a request like you have indicated and we are going to indicate to those who are nearby so that they are aware of the plight and request of the House."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 632 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

4 hrs ago | 736 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

5 hrs ago | 689 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 731 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man dies in inferno

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

6 years of false promises

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

14 hrs ago | 687 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

14 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

14 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

17 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

17 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

17 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

18 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

18 hrs ago | 426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days