Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba has gazetted names of judges who will be handling electoral disputes.

A total of 35 judges have been selected and begin working forthwith.

Reads his notice, "It is hereby notified that the Chief Justice has, in terms of section 162(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and the Judge President of the High Court, appointed the Judges of the High Court listed in the Schedule below to be Judges of the Electoral Court Division of the High Court for the period 1st June, 2023 to 31st December."

Zimbabwe will hold its general elections on August 23 this year.

Political parties have geared up for the polls. Zanu-PF aspiring MPs are currently attending a workshop at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is finalising its nomination list and has been conducting grassroots campaigns to secure rural vote.

Source - NewZimbabwe

