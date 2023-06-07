Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old Shamva man was dragged to Bindura regional magistrate after he had anal sex with a seven-year-old boy at the cemetery in Shamva.Tapiwa Chisoni was slapped with 16 years behind bars for indecent assault.He will serve 14 years after Magistrate Amos Mbobo suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that at a date not known to her last year Chisoni called the boy by his name and took him to the cemetery where he had anal sex with him while covering his mouth with his hand.The matter came to light when the victims mother discovered warts on the minor's anus and asked him what had happened and he told the mother about the offense.A police report was filed before the minor was taken to Shamva Hospital for medication.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354