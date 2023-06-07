Fake gold dealer nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 30-YEAR-OLD Harare man is in soup after he allegedly sold 393 grams of Brass thereby defrauding gold dealers of their US$13K.Brandon Kachidza was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday where he was granted 30000 bail.The state alleged on May 28 Kachidza approached Foxworth Consulting company and sold his fake gold weighing 393 grams.Foxworth Consulting company representative Bani Bani paid US$13k for the fake gold.Bani discovered that it was fake gold the next day when he went with it for smelting and it proved to be pure brass.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Bani.