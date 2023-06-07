Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

by Simbarashe Sithole
A suspected ZANU PF supporter who allegedly took pictures during the party's primary elections was issued a warrant of arrest today at Concession magistrates courts.

Zephania Muringazuwa did not appear in court there by leaving the magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware with no choice than to issue a warrant of arrest.

The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on March 25 Muringazuwa arrived at Maori Primary School where the complainant Tsekwende Chingwa was presiding over party primary elections.

He started taking pictures with his phone at the polling station and was called to order by Chingwa but he paid a deaf ear.

Chingwa warned Muringazuwa that he was committing a crime and he told her that she had no right to stop him since he was using his phone.

A police report was filed and the next day Muringazuwa threatened Chingwa with violence while at the Presidential input distribution at Meadows farm in Concession.

Another report of future violence was filed leading to Chingwa's arrest

Most Popular In 7 Days