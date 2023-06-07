Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimdollar nosedives

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
By close of business on Thursday, soldiers, police, health workers and other civil servants in Zimbabwe went home with the reality that their salaries could barely buy 30 loaves of bread.

This after the government liberalised the exchange of the Zimbabwean dollar against major currencies.

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association acting secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said the only logical thing to do would be to pay them in US dollars.

"We just don't know why they are moving away from a stable currency, the US dollar. Whatever economics he [Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube] is using, it's just not working," Taderera said.

A currency shock on Wednesday saw the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange twice stopping trade after an increase in share prices as the local dollar took a beating.

Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, US, warned that "if this keeps up, Zimbabwe is on track to reach hyperinflation in five days".

A loaf of bread on Thursday cost ZW$9 999 or $1, up from ZW$2 800.

According to the World Bank, Zimbabwe has, for the past few months, had the fourth-highest food inflation rate in the world (102%), behind Venezuela's 466%, Lebanon's 352% and Argentina's 115%.

Some scales even put the country second to Venezuela.

Ordinary Zimbabweans shared mixed views about the domestic dollar.

"We are back to 2007/08; it's bad," said James Ndlovu, a former biology teacher who's now dabbling with forex trading and other side hustling.

His description is not necessarily accurate; in 2008 there were empty shelves in grocery stores. This time around shops have basic commodities, but prices are forcing people to buy from street vendors who accept US dollars and rands only.

Either way, Ndlovu says, "it's survival of the fittest; natural selection".

The Zanu-PF supporter believes there's a hand behind the free-fall of the Zimbabwean economy.

"Since the Gold Mafia (the Al Jazeera documentary, The Gold Mafia: The Laundry Service), things have been tightening. I think somehow it's linked. It's a pity that the party I support slips up when it comes to the economy," he said.

Christmas Ncube, who operates on the same pavement as Ndlovu in Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city, has other views.

"It has nothing to do with external forces; vakomana [the guys] are clueless. When the finance minister joined this government, he promised to do away with bad money [the local dollar], but what did he do? He kept it and life went on. You can't run an economy using betting odds," he said.

Zimbabwe is set to hold its general elections on 23 August, and former finance minister Tendai Biti, a senior member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, says the bread scenario has proven that "this election becomes the most important of our lifetimes".

"The thing about the economy is that it has no respect for propaganda or hijacked liberation narratives. It does not care whether you have guns or tanks. It will humble you."

Critics say the opposition is not doing enough to capitalise on the economic meltdown ahead of the polls.

Source - news24
More on: #Zimdollar, #Forex

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

56 mins ago | 71 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

10 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

10 hrs ago | 829 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1253 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

11 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1255 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man dies in inferno

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

11 hrs ago | 412 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

11 hrs ago | 162 Views

6 years of false promises

11 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

11 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

11 hrs ago | 584 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

20 hrs ago | 765 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

20 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

20 hrs ago | 1744 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days