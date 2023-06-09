Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Step father rapes daughter

by Simbarashe Sithole
9 mins ago | Views
A 35-YEAR-OLD Shamva man was sentenced to  18 years behind bars by a Bindura regional magistrate after he raped his  13-year-old step daughter twice without protection.


Takudzwa Russel Rupere will serve 16 years after the magistrate Amos Mbobo conditionally suspended two years.

Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on August 29 last year Rupere took advantage of the complainant's mother's absence and raped her after threatening to kill her.

The girl was bold enough to tell her mother but she did not take action.

Rupere raped her again on September 5 last year and made sure she does not go to school in fear of being exposed.

The victims sister came a week later and asked her why she was not going to school thay is when she divulged what had happened.

The sister escorted her to the police station leading to the arrest of Rupere.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Zimdollar nosedives

16 hrs ago | 1994 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

16 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

19 hrs ago | 3671 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

19 hrs ago | 663 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

19 hrs ago | 903 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 1953 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 884 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1804 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

09 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | 996 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

09 Jun 2023 at 07:55hrs | 594 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

09 Jun 2023 at 07:54hrs | 515 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1132 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1775 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 524 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1729 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 188 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 672 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 503 Views

Man dies in inferno

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 461 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 471 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 351 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 254 Views

6 years of false promises

09 Jun 2023 at 06:46hrs | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

09 Jun 2023 at 06:46hrs | 119 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:45hrs | 78 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

09 Jun 2023 at 06:45hrs | 461 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

09 Jun 2023 at 06:45hrs | 221 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

09 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 242 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

09 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 49 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

09 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 238 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

09 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 228 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

09 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 500 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

09 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 159 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

09 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 274 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

09 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 118 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 196 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

09 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 96 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 151 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

09 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 67 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 366 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 457 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

09 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 770 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

09 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 502 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

09 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 156 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

09 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 524 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 152 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

09 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 478 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

08 Jun 2023 at 21:30hrs | 811 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

08 Jun 2023 at 21:28hrs | 792 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days