Step father rapes daughter

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-YEAR-OLD Shamva man was sentenced to 18 years behind bars by a Bindura regional magistrate after he raped his 13-year-old step daughter twice without protection.

the magistrate Amos Mbobo conditionally suspended two years.

Takudzwa Russel Rupere will serve 16 years afterProsecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on August 29 last year Rupere took advantage of the complainant's mother's absence and raped her after threatening to kill her.The girl was bold enough to tell her mother but she did not take action.Rupere raped her again on September 5 last year and made sure she does not go to school in fear of being exposed.The victims sister came a week later and asked her why she was not going to school thay is when she divulged what had happened.The sister escorted her to the police station leading to the arrest of Rupere.