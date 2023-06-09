Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Patriotic bill will isolate Zimbabwe from International community says opposition

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Criminal Law Codification (Reform) Amendment Bill dubbed Patriotic Bill will be detrimental to Zimbabwe's aspirations of emerging from a pariah state, opposition senators have said.

The Bill sailed through the Senate Wednesday and is now awaiting presidential assent.

If signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the bill will see jailing of people who "wilfully injure the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe".

The bill has received condemnation from political quarters and civic society groups arguing that it is meant to silence criticism against the government.

Speaking in the Senate recently, Khaliphani Phugeni said the bill will thwart Mnangagwa's efforts of re-engaging with the international community.

"I am saying this Bill is having a complete opposite of what we want to achieve. We are trying to be part of the Commonwealth, we are trying to be part of the International Community of Nations but this is not the way to go about it. In case there is any doubt, I am against sanctions.

"I think they do not work because the people who are sanctioned seem to live their lives largely. If you go out here and look, there is only one party which has got cars leading up to this election. The Opposition does not have cars and largely because there are sanctions in this country.

"The people who are sanctioned are able to go on with their lives, accessing medical health outside the country and can be involved in economic activities. The ones who are supposedly calling for the sanctions are the ones who are sanctioned. No doubt, I do not support it. I have travelled around embassies telling them that these sanctions take.

"Of course, I have already said that the ruling elite are not affected by the sanctions, but if this action brings more sanctions to us, brings isolation, the very people who are unfairly carrying the blunt of sanctions now, are going to be worse off," said Phugeni.

Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa is desperate to rebuild its reputation which had been tainted under then leader Robert Mugabe's government.

Mnangagwa who deposed Mugabe through a military coup aims to resuscitate relationships with the West and international blocs like the Commonwealth.

Morgan Komichi said the bill will infringe freedom of expression which is enshrined in the Constitution.

"This law seeks to remove the rights to freedom of speech that is enshrined in our Constitution as well as our freedom of association. We are in a global village, we have exchange relationships. This law is oppressive." said Komichi.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Patriotic, #Bill, #CCC

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa at his weakest as polls draw closer

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Biti loses US$1m defamation appeal

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's ConCourt orders review of steep nomination fees

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Cholera outbreak an indictment on Mnangagwa's administration

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF's worst enemy

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

5th UZ student arraigned over Sikhala protest

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Brito fires Madinda

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean man pulls 56 tonnes, eats 2kg isitshwala

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Kasukuwere: Red herring, Chamisa's double

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act on prices

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mthuli Ncube illegally rehabilitating roads in Cowdray Park?

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Amnesty International urges Mnangagwa to reject Patriotic bill

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

AI-Powered Democracy: Forging a new path towards a technological renaissance

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Step father rapes daughter

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zimdollar nosedives

09 Jun 2023 at 17:09hrs | 2962 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

09 Jun 2023 at 16:47hrs | 1177 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

09 Jun 2023 at 14:25hrs | 4749 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

09 Jun 2023 at 14:20hrs | 845 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

09 Jun 2023 at 14:14hrs | 1236 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 2251 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 966 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1975 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

09 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1029 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

09 Jun 2023 at 07:55hrs | 622 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

09 Jun 2023 at 07:54hrs | 539 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1195 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 2077 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 581 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1941 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 198 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 737 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 518 Views

Man dies in inferno

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 481 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 505 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days