Six people perish in a bus accident

by Tarisai Mudahondo

CAG bus was involved in a road accident yesterday in Dotito claiming six lives and other 47 were injured.

The bus was traveling from Mukumbura and burst a rear tyre and veered off the road, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.All the injured passengers were ferried to Mount Darwin district hospital.Mount Darwin district development coordinator White Nkomo confirmed the incident saying the two of the injured are in critical condition.