'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has endorsed Former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere in the looming Presidential elections.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Tsenengamu said Kasukuwere is a unifier who can accommodate disgruntled supporters from both ZANU PF and Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

"Kasukuwere is the best candidate for 2023 Presidential election because he is a unifier," Tsenengamu said.

"There is no need to form a party because all supporters from in political parties are threatening bhora musango and Kasukuwere is saying sango ndakupai so all disgruntled supporters should vote for Kasukuwere."

Tsenengamu claimed CCC president Nelson Chamisa lacks political clout and stamina to despose ZANU PF from power.

He further accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of failing to fix the economy due to his corruption tendencies.

"Chamisa is too weak to take power from ZANU PF and in ZANU PF people love their party but they are not happy with Mnangagwa's graft and failure to fix the economy so Kasukuwere is the deal," he added.

On Ndabaningi Sithole's hero conferement Tsenengamu said it was a desperate move by ZANU PF to gain votes.

"ZANU PF is desperate to get votes surely how can they confere Ndabaningi Sithole a hero status today did they not know all along that he is a hero," said Tsenengamu.

Kasukuwere has thrown his hat in the 2023 Presidential election ring as an Independent candidate and will square-off against his former colleague President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere who is currently in self-imposed exile since 2017 when the late former president Robert Mugabe was overthrown in a military-backed coup-de-tat will contest the upcoming elections as an independent presidential candidate.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com

Most Popular In 7 Days