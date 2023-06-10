Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has reaffirmed its support for President Mnangagwa, pledging to leave no stone unturned as they drum up support for the ruling party during the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The war veterans said this during a general meeting, held in Bulawayo's Entumbane yesterday. The country is set to go to the polls on 23 August.

In a meeting attended by chairpersons from various provinces, ZNLWVA national political commissar Joel Mureremba, who was standing in for the organisation's chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa, encouraged war veterans to campaign relentlessly for President Mnangagwa before the elections.

"I want to say that as an association, we are fully behind President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF. We want it to be clear that those that do not want to toe the line, should feel free to leave the organisation because this is the resolution that we have chosen to stick to. We are here because of Zanu-PF, so we will continue to support and the upcoming elections are not going to be any different. Go back to your districts and make sure that the party wins. We want to win in Bulawayo and sweep all the districts. Right now, we are in Bulawayo but we will be going from province to province because this country is our heritage and we cannot to lose it. We want our children to inherit this country as well," he said.

Mureremba said war veterans should be galvanised by President Mnangagwa's pledge to keep improving the welfare of ex-combatants.

"The President has not abandoned us he has told us as an association that he has our welfare in mind. With that being the case, he has promised that he will continue making sure that we are taken care of. However, for that to happen, we also need to do our own part. We need to help him secure his seat and that is what we should do during the forthcoming elections," he said.

Echoing Mureremba's sentiments, Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cephas Ncube said members of the association should continue to engage positively with the Government, as the country's political leaders had their genuine interests at heart.

"We can't go to the UK or to the UN and ask them to improve our lives. That will not work. We need to engage our leaders, our Government and show them how they can find ways to improve on issues pertaining to our welfare. As for war collaborators and non-combatants, issues to do with your welfare are being attended to as well so it is just a matter of time. However, we have elections on the horizon and a large part of the Government's focus at the moment is there but efforts are being made to make sure that whatever the Government has in its coffers at the moment, makes its way to war collaborators and non-combatants. While the Government is focusing on elections, we need to make sure that we do our own part because if Zanu-PF has a successful election, then it means all these issues that we are talking about will also be dealt with successfully," he said.

Meanwhile, war veterans revealed that they had a fact-finding mission to camps where their brothers in arms that were lost in Zambia and Mozambique are buried. During the meeting, it was revealed most of the burial sites are now in a derelict state and have long been abandoned. In Chimoio, Mozambique the burial site is now reportedly a wild bush while Freedom Camp (FC) in Zambia is now hard to access, as the farm it is located in is now owned by a private individual. Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel Sigauke said that the ZNLWVA had resolved to bring back the remains of combatants buried outside the county's borders.

"We went as an association and one of the resolutions was that we have to bring back the boys and girls that are buried back there back because we made a promise when we buried them that we would return for them when Zimbabwe became free," he said.


Source - The Sunday News

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

55 mins ago | 67 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

55 mins ago | 26 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

56 mins ago | 46 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

57 mins ago | 20 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

57 mins ago | 52 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

57 mins ago | 34 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

58 mins ago | 39 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

58 mins ago | 12 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

59 mins ago | 21 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

59 mins ago | 24 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

59 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

60 mins ago | 25 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 9 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 6 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 30 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 9 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 8 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 793 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 846 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1232 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2288 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1521 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2537 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days